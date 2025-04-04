- Overview
WUGI: AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF
WUGI exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.66 and at a high of 89.73.
Follow AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WUGI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WUGI stock price today?
AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF stock is priced at 89.73 today. It trades within 89.66 - 89.73, yesterday's close was 89.89, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of WUGI shows these updates.
Does AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF stock pay dividends?
AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF is currently valued at 89.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.66% and USD. View the chart live to track WUGI movements.
How to buy WUGI stock?
You can buy AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF shares at the current price of 89.73. Orders are usually placed near 89.73 or 90.03, while 5 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow WUGI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WUGI stock?
Investing in AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.65 - 92.31 and current price 89.73. Many compare -1.05% and 31.92% before placing orders at 89.73 or 90.03. Explore the WUGI price chart live with daily changes.
What are AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF in the past year was 92.31. Within 57.65 - 92.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) over the year was 57.65. Comparing it with the current 89.73 and 57.65 - 92.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WUGI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WUGI stock split?
AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.89, and 23.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 89.89
- Open
- 89.68
- Bid
- 89.73
- Ask
- 90.03
- Low
- 89.66
- High
- 89.73
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- -1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.92%
- Year Change
- 23.66%
- Fcst
- Prev
- Fcst
- 1.333 M
- Prev
- 1.307 M
- Fcst
- 1.333 M
- Prev
- 1.312 M
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -8.5%
- Fcst
- Prev
- Fcst
- Prev
- Fcst
- -0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 1.2%
- Prev
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 547
- Fcst
- Prev
- Fcst
- Prev
- Fcst
- Prev
- Fcst
- Prev
- Fcst
- $108.6 B
- Prev
- $49.2 B