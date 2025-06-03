Currencies / WRLD
WRLD: World Acceptance Corporation
168.29 USD 0.82 (0.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WRLD exchange rate has changed by -0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 166.30 and at a high of 169.32.
Follow World Acceptance Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
166.30 169.32
Year Range
104.99 177.25
- Previous Close
- 169.11
- Open
- 169.32
- Bid
- 168.29
- Ask
- 168.59
- Low
- 166.30
- High
- 169.32
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- -0.48%
- Month Change
- 1.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.52%
- Year Change
- 46.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%