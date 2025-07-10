Currencies / WPP
WPP: WPP plc American Depositary Shares
26.19 USD 0.41 (1.54%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WPP exchange rate has changed by -1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.02 and at a high of 26.64.
Follow WPP plc American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WPP News
Daily Range
26.02 26.64
Year Range
24.36 57.31
- Previous Close
- 26.60
- Open
- 26.45
- Bid
- 26.19
- Ask
- 26.49
- Low
- 26.02
- High
- 26.64
- Volume
- 462
- Daily Change
- -1.54%
- Month Change
- -0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.33%
- Year Change
- -50.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%