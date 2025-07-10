Valute / WPP
WPP: WPP plc American Depositary Shares
24.04 USD 1.70 (6.60%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WPP ha avuto una variazione del -6.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.01 e ad un massimo di 24.69.
Segui le dinamiche di WPP plc American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.01 24.69
Intervallo Annuale
24.01 57.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.74
- Apertura
- 24.31
- Bid
- 24.04
- Ask
- 24.34
- Minimo
- 24.01
- Massimo
- 24.69
- Volume
- 1.833 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -32.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- -54.62%
20 settembre, sabato