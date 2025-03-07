QuotesSections
WMK: Weis Markets Inc

71.76 USD 1.40 (1.99%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WMK exchange rate has changed by 1.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.88 and at a high of 72.13.

Follow Weis Markets Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
69.88 72.13
Year Range
62.25 90.23
Previous Close
70.36
Open
70.39
Bid
71.76
Ask
72.06
Low
69.88
High
72.13
Volume
315
Daily Change
1.99%
Month Change
0.25%
6 Months Change
-6.40%
Year Change
4.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%