WMK: Weis Markets Inc
71.76 USD 1.40 (1.99%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WMK exchange rate has changed by 1.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.88 and at a high of 72.13.
Follow Weis Markets Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
69.88 72.13
Year Range
62.25 90.23
- Previous Close
- 70.36
- Open
- 70.39
- Bid
- 71.76
- Ask
- 72.06
- Low
- 69.88
- High
- 72.13
- Volume
- 315
- Daily Change
- 1.99%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.40%
- Year Change
- 4.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%