QuotesSections
Currencies / WF
Back to US Stock Market

WF: Woori Financial Group Inc American Depositary Shares (each repr

57.61 USD 0.43 (0.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WF exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.48 and at a high of 57.79.

Follow Woori Financial Group Inc American Depositary Shares (each repr dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WF News

Daily Range
57.48 57.79
Year Range
29.44 57.97
Previous Close
57.18
Open
57.76
Bid
57.61
Ask
57.91
Low
57.48
High
57.79
Volume
57
Daily Change
0.75%
Month Change
7.68%
6 Months Change
71.77%
Year Change
61.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%