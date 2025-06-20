Currencies / WF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WF: Woori Financial Group Inc American Depositary Shares (each repr
57.61 USD 0.43 (0.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WF exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.48 and at a high of 57.79.
Follow Woori Financial Group Inc American Depositary Shares (each repr dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WF News
- This is Why Woori Bank (WF) is a Great Dividend Stock
- WF vs. ITUB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Are Investors Undervaluing KB Financial Group (KB) Right Now?
- WF vs. CM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Advantage Portfolio Q2 2025 Commentary
- Woori Bank (WF) Could Be a Great Choice
- Woori Financial earnings beat by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- WF or CM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Woori Financial Stock: Poised To Ride Korea’s Post-Election Tailwinds (NYSE:WF)
Daily Range
57.48 57.79
Year Range
29.44 57.97
- Previous Close
- 57.18
- Open
- 57.76
- Bid
- 57.61
- Ask
- 57.91
- Low
- 57.48
- High
- 57.79
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- 0.75%
- Month Change
- 7.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 71.77%
- Year Change
- 61.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%