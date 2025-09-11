QuotesSections
Currencies / WDC
WDC: Western Digital Corporation

102.03 USD 0.36 (0.35%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WDC exchange rate has changed by -0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.43 and at a high of 103.96.

Follow Western Digital Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
101.43 103.96
Year Range
28.83 103.96
Previous Close
102.39
Open
102.53
Bid
102.03
Ask
102.33
Low
101.43
High
103.96
Volume
10.676 K
Daily Change
-0.35%
Month Change
29.96%
6 Months Change
153.93%
Year Change
49.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%