Currencies / WDC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WDC: Western Digital Corporation
102.03 USD 0.36 (0.35%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WDC exchange rate has changed by -0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.43 and at a high of 103.96.
Follow Western Digital Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WDC News
- Western Digital stock price target raised to $115 from $85 at Benchmark
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Western Digital (WDC): Should You Buy?
- WDC Surges 129% in 6 Months: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- Bernstein SocGen initiates Western Digital stock with Market Perform
- Bernstein SocGen initiates Seagate stock with Outperform rating on HAMR tech
- Seagate Technology: EVP Morris sells shares worth $3m
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.11%
- Time To Count Profits - Sandisk Isn't The Next Micron (NASDAQ:SNDK)
- Tesla and Oracle Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- Micron Stock Leads The Memory Storage Group Higher As AI Demand Surges
- Barclays ups price targets for Seagate, Western Digital on improved HDD outlook
- Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Micron stock rises as Citi boosts price target ahead of earnings
- Quantum's Q1 Loss Wider Than Estimated, Revenues Plunge Y/Y
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Top NAND Stocks Poised to Benefit from AI-Driven Demand Surge: Morgan Stanley
Daily Range
101.43 103.96
Year Range
28.83 103.96
- Previous Close
- 102.39
- Open
- 102.53
- Bid
- 102.03
- Ask
- 102.33
- Low
- 101.43
- High
- 103.96
- Volume
- 10.676 K
- Daily Change
- -0.35%
- Month Change
- 29.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 153.93%
- Year Change
- 49.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%