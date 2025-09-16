QuotazioniSezioni
WDC: Western Digital Corporation

106.63 USD 1.48 (1.41%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WDC ha avuto una variazione del 1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 105.32 e ad un massimo di 107.18.

Segui le dinamiche di Western Digital Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
105.32 107.18
Intervallo Annuale
28.83 107.18
Chiusura Precedente
105.15
Apertura
105.59
Bid
106.63
Ask
106.93
Minimo
105.32
Massimo
107.18
Volume
15.824 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.41%
Variazione Mensile
35.82%
Variazione Semestrale
165.38%
Variazione Annuale
56.60%
20 settembre, sabato