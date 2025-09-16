Valute / WDC
WDC: Western Digital Corporation
106.63 USD 1.48 (1.41%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WDC ha avuto una variazione del 1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 105.32 e ad un massimo di 107.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Western Digital Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WDC News
- Micron Technology to Report Q4 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Il titolo di Seagate Technology raggiunge il massimo storico a 219,68 USD
- Hard Drives Are Making an AI Comeback. Yes, Hard Drives.
- Obiettivo di prezzo per Western Digital alzato a $120 da $87 da Mizuho
- Mizuho alza il target di prezzo delle azioni Seagate a $245 grazie alla forte domanda guidata dall’AI
- Micron Bets on G9 NAND SSDs: Is it the Next Growth Catalyst?
- Il titolo di Western Digital tocca il massimo di 52 settimane a $103,99
- Why Western Digital (WDC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- I migliori titoli hardware IT pronti a guidare la Rivoluzione dell’Intelligenza: Bernstein
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Obiettivo di prezzo di Western Digital alzato a $115 da $85 da Benchmark
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Western Digital (WDC): Should You Buy?
- L’hardware IT entra nella "Rivoluzione dell’Intelligenza", secondo Bernstein
- WDC Surges 129% in 6 Months: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- Bernstein SocGen avvia la copertura su Western Digital con rating Market Perform
- Bernstein SocGen avvia la copertura di Seagate con rating Outperform sulla tecnologia HAMR
Intervallo Giornaliero
105.32 107.18
Intervallo Annuale
28.83 107.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 105.15
- Apertura
- 105.59
- Bid
- 106.63
- Ask
- 106.93
- Minimo
- 105.32
- Massimo
- 107.18
- Volume
- 15.824 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 35.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 165.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- 56.60%
20 settembre, sabato