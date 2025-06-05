Currencies / WBX
WBX: Wallbox N.V. Class A
4.12 USD 0.06 (1.48%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WBX exchange rate has changed by 1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.12 and at a high of 4.18.
Follow Wallbox N.V. Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WBX News
- Wallbox deploys 275 EV charging ports at Munich Airport
- Wallbox regains NYSE compliance after share price recovery
- Earnings call transcript: Wallbox NV Q2 2025 revenue misses forecast, stock dips
- Wallbox launches virtual power plants in California and New York
- Liberty and Wallbox launch EV charger with offline payment capability
- Wallbox to implement 20-for-1 reverse stock split to meet NYSE requirements
- Wallbox and PowerGo Announce Collaboration to Deploy EV Charging Solutions Across Hotels in the Netherlands
- Wallbox to deploy DC fast chargers in Texas, Florida, Georgia
- Wallbox secures $15 million in fresh funding
Daily Range
4.12 4.18
Year Range
0.23 6.60
- Previous Close
- 4.06
- Open
- 4.18
- Bid
- 4.12
- Ask
- 4.42
- Low
- 4.12
- High
- 4.18
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 1.48%
- Month Change
- 4.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 1187.50%
- Year Change
- 240.50%
