Currencies / WB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WB: Weibo Corporation - American Depositary Shares
12.50 USD 0.20 (1.57%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WB exchange rate has changed by -1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.33 and at a high of 12.77.
Follow Weibo Corporation - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WB News
- Weibo stock hits 52-week high at 12.5 USD
- XPeng and Xiaomi Race Ahead with Robust August Deliveries - TipRanks.com
- Earnings call transcript: Weibo Q2 2025 results beat expectations
- Tesla launches Model Y L in China, starts taking orders
- Tesla launches Model Y L in China from around $47,200
- Tesla Stock (TSLA) Motors as Musk Launches Chinese Rescue Mission With New Model Y - TipRanks.com
- Tesla to launch six-seater Model Y L in China soon
- Tesla says Model Y L ’coming soon’ in Chinese social media post
- Stock Market Rallies Amid Shifts Despite Hot Inflation; Amazon, CoreWeave In Focus: Weekly Review
- Weibo's Q2 Earnings Review: The AI Future Shines, But Q3 Looks Grim (NASDAQ:WB)
- Jefferies raises Weibo stock price target to $12.30 on solid earnings
- Stock Market News for Aug 15, 2025
- Amazon, Alibaba Lead Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Weibo Corporation (WB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Kimball Electronics Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Terawulf, Dlocal, Equinox Gold And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Bullish (NYSE:BLSH), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)
- July PPI/Core PPI Jumped Unexpectedly
- Economic Data at 3-Year Highs: PPI, Jobless Claims
- Weibo Corp earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Weibo shares jump 4% as Q2 results surpass analyst expectations
- Applied Materials, Deere, and Coach set to report earnings Thursday
- BYD stock price target lowered to HK$133 by Bernstein SocGen on domestic pressures
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Ford's 'Model T' Moment, China Leaders, Aerospace Innovators
- Tesla beats Chinese rivals in some driving assisted tests, say China state media, Bytedance
- NIO Stock Rallies 11% on Optimism Around Onvo L90 SUV - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
12.33 12.77
Year Range
7.10 12.92
- Previous Close
- 12.70
- Open
- 12.70
- Bid
- 12.50
- Ask
- 12.80
- Low
- 12.33
- High
- 12.77
- Volume
- 2.082 K
- Daily Change
- -1.57%
- Month Change
- 10.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.30%
- Year Change
- 23.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%