货币 / WB
WB: Weibo Corporation - American Depositary Shares
12.64 USD 0.05 (0.40%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WB汇率已更改0.40%。当日，交易品种以低点12.57和高点12.89进行交易。
关注Weibo Corporation - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
WB新闻
- 微博股价达到52周高点12.5美元
- Weibo stock hits 52-week high at 12.5 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Weibo Q2 2025 results beat expectations
- Weibo's Q2 Earnings Review: The AI Future Shines, But Q3 Looks Grim (NASDAQ:WB)
- Jefferies raises Weibo stock price target to $12.30 on solid earnings
- Weibo Corporation (WB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Weibo Corp earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Weibo shares jump 4% as Q2 results surpass analyst expectations
日范围
12.57 12.89
年范围
7.10 12.92
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.59
- 开盘价
- 12.80
- 卖价
- 12.64
- 买价
- 12.94
- 最低价
- 12.57
- 最高价
- 12.89
- 交易量
- 1.538 K
- 日变化
- 0.40%
- 月变化
- 11.66%
- 6个月变化
- 32.77%
- 年变化
- 24.41%
