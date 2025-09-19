QuotesSections
VXF: Vanguard Extended Market ETF

213.76 USD 1.74 (0.82%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VXF exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 212.14 and at a high of 213.85.

Follow Vanguard Extended Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VXF stock price today?

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock is priced at 213.76 today. It trades within 212.14 - 213.85, yesterday's close was 212.02, and trading volume reached 336. The live price chart of VXF shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Extended Market ETF is currently valued at 213.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.06% and USD. View the chart live to track VXF movements.

How to buy VXF stock?

You can buy Vanguard Extended Market ETF shares at the current price of 213.76. Orders are usually placed near 213.76 or 214.06, while 336 and -0.00% show market activity. Follow VXF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VXF stock?

Investing in Vanguard Extended Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 146.68 - 214.27 and current price 213.76. Many compare 2.53% and 24.33% before placing orders at 213.76 or 214.06. Explore the VXF price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 214.27. Within 146.68 - 214.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 212.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Extended Market ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VXF) over the year was 146.68. Comparing it with the current 213.76 and 146.68 - 214.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VXF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VXF stock split?

Vanguard Extended Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 212.02, and 16.06% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
212.14 213.85
Year Range
146.68 214.27
Previous Close
212.02
Open
213.77
Bid
213.76
Ask
214.06
Low
212.14
High
213.85
Volume
336
Daily Change
0.82%
Month Change
2.53%
6 Months Change
24.33%
Year Change
16.06%
06 October, Monday