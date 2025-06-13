Currencies / VWO
VWO: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
54.18 USD 0.33 (0.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VWO exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.93 and at a high of 54.23.
Follow Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VWO News
Daily Range
53.93 54.23
Year Range
39.53 54.23
- Previous Close
- 53.85
- Open
- 54.05
- Bid
- 54.18
- Ask
- 54.48
- Low
- 53.93
- High
- 54.23
- Volume
- 7.188 K
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- 6.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.60%
- Year Change
- 12.59%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev