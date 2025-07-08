시세섹션
VWO
VWO: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

54.85 USD 0.18 (0.33%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

VWO 환율이 오늘 0.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 54.82이고 고가는 54.90이었습니다.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

VWO News

자주 묻는 질문

What is VWO stock price today?

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 54.85 today. It trades within 54.82 - 54.90, yesterday's close was 54.67, and trading volume reached 327. The live price chart of VWO shows these updates.

Does Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 54.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.15% and USD. View the chart live to track VWO movements.

How to buy VWO stock?

You can buy Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 54.85. Orders are usually placed near 54.85 or 55.15, while 327 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow VWO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VWO stock?

Investing in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.53 - 54.93 and current price 54.85. Many compare 0.92% and 20.71% before placing orders at 54.85 or 55.15. Explore the VWO price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 54.93. Within 39.53 - 54.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VWO) over the year was 39.53. Comparing it with the current 54.85 and 39.53 - 54.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VWO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VWO stock split?

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.67, and 17.15% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
54.82 54.90
년간 변동
39.53 54.93
이전 종가
54.67
시가
54.86
Bid
54.85
Ask
55.15
저가
54.82
고가
54.90
볼륨
327
일일 변동
0.33%
월 변동
0.92%
6개월 변동
20.71%
년간 변동율
17.15%
03 10월, 금요일
10:05
USD
윌리엄스 FOMC 위원 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
12:30
USD
실업률
활동
예측값
4.2%
훑어보기
4.3%
12:30
USD
비농장 급여
활동
예측값
84 K
훑어보기
22 K
12:30
USD
참여율
활동
예측값
62.2%
훑어보기
62.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 m/m
활동
예측값
0.4%
훑어보기
0.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 y/y
활동
예측값
3.9%
훑어보기
3.7%
12:30
USD
개인 비농업 급여
활동
예측값
98 K
훑어보기
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 실업률
활동
예측값
7.8%
훑어보기
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 서비스 PMI
활동
54.2
예측값
56.4
훑어보기
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 합성물 PMI
활동
53.6
예측값
55.0
훑어보기
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 지급가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 US Oil Rig Count
활동
예측값
훑어보기
424
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 미국 총 리그 수
활동
예측값
훑어보기
549
17:40
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
19:30
USD
CFTC 골드 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 원유 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 나스닥 100 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
23.4 K