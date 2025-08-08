QuotesSections
Currencies / VTWO
Back to US Stock Market

VTWO: Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

99.99 USD 0.86 (0.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VTWO exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.37 and at a high of 100.27.

Follow Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VTWO News

Daily Range
99.37 100.27
Year Range
69.39 100.27
Previous Close
99.13
Open
99.37
Bid
99.99
Ask
100.29
Low
99.37
High
100.27
Volume
1.456 K
Daily Change
0.87%
Month Change
6.55%
6 Months Change
24.33%
Year Change
12.25%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%