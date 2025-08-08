Currencies / VTWO
VTWO: Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
99.99 USD 0.86 (0.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VTWO exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.37 and at a high of 100.27.
Follow Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VTWO News
Daily Range
99.37 100.27
Year Range
69.39 100.27
- Previous Close
- 99.13
- Open
- 99.37
- Bid
- 99.99
- Ask
- 100.29
- Low
- 99.37
- High
- 100.27
- Volume
- 1.456 K
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- 6.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.33%
- Year Change
- 12.25%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- $-251.312 B
- Fcst
- $-406.051 B
- Prev
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.04 M
- Prev
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.0%
- Prev
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.641%