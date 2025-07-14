- Overview
VT: Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF
VT exchange rate has changed by -0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 138.54 and at a high of 139.68.
Follow Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VT stock price today?
Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF stock is priced at 138.73 today. It trades within 138.54 - 139.68, yesterday's close was 139.57, and trading volume reached 3409. The live price chart of VT shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF is currently valued at 138.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.81% and USD. View the chart live to track VT movements.
How to buy VT stock?
You can buy Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF shares at the current price of 138.73. Orders are usually placed near 138.73 or 139.03, while 3409 and -0.67% show market activity. Follow VT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VT stock?
Investing in Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.89 - 139.79 and current price 138.73. Many compare 0.77% and 17.96% before placing orders at 138.73 or 139.03. Explore the VT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 139.79. Within 100.89 - 139.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 139.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VT) over the year was 100.89. Comparing it with the current 138.73 and 100.89 - 139.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VT stock split?
Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 139.57, and 17.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 139.57
- Open
- 139.66
- Bid
- 138.73
- Ask
- 139.03
- Low
- 138.54
- High
- 139.68
- Volume
- 3.409 K
- Daily Change
- -0.60%
- Month Change
- 0.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.96%
- Year Change
- 17.81%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $33.988 B
- Prev
- $-78.311 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $280.464 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $358.775 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.576%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.485%
- Act
- $0.36 B
- Fcst
- $11.24 B
- Prev
- $18.05 B