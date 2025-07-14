QuotesSections
VT
VT: Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF

138.73 USD 0.84 (0.60%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VT exchange rate has changed by -0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 138.54 and at a high of 139.68.

Follow Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

VT News

Daily Range
138.54 139.68
Year Range
100.89 139.79
Previous Close
139.57
Open
139.66
Bid
138.73
Ask
139.03
Low
138.54
High
139.68
Volume
3.409 K
Daily Change
-0.60%
Month Change
0.77%
6 Months Change
17.96%
Year Change
17.81%
