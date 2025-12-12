- Overview
VSTD: Vestand Inc.
VSTD exchange rate has changed by 2.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.4179 and at a high of 0.4500.
Follow Vestand Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VSTD stock price today?
Vestand Inc. stock is priced at 0.4355 today. It trades within 0.4179 - 0.4500, yesterday's close was 0.4260, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of VSTD shows these updates.
Does Vestand Inc. stock pay dividends?
Vestand Inc. is currently valued at 0.4355. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -72.44% and USD. View the chart live to track VSTD movements.
How to buy VSTD stock?
You can buy Vestand Inc. shares at the current price of 0.4355. Orders are usually placed near 0.4355 or 0.4385, while 14 and -3.01% show market activity. Follow VSTD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VSTD stock?
Investing in Vestand Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.3768 - 2.3500 and current price 0.4355. Many compare -21.53% and -72.44% before placing orders at 0.4355 or 0.4385. Explore the VSTD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vestand Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vestand Inc. in the past year was 2.3500. Within 0.3768 - 2.3500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.4260 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vestand Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Vestand Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vestand Inc. (VSTD) over the year was 0.3768. Comparing it with the current 0.4355 and 0.3768 - 2.3500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VSTD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VSTD stock split?
Vestand Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.4260, and -72.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.4260
- Open
- 0.4490
- Bid
- 0.4355
- Ask
- 0.4385
- Low
- 0.4179
- High
- 0.4500
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 2.23%
- Month Change
- -21.53%
- 6 Months Change
- -72.44%
- Year Change
- -72.44%
