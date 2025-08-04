Currencies / VRNA
VRNA: Verona Pharma plc - American Depositary Shares
106.33 USD 0.04 (0.04%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VRNA exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.30 and at a high of 106.43.
Follow Verona Pharma plc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VRNA News
- Verona Pharma stock hits all-time high at 106.45 USD
- Merck Falls 14% YTD: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Verona Pharma stock hits all-time high at 106.19 USD
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Merck taps bond market to fund $10 billion Verona acquisition - Bloomberg
- Verona Pharma stock hits all-time high at 105.86 USD
- Verona Pharma stock reaches all-time high at 105.54 USD
- M&A Transactions In July Included Largest Deal Of 2025
- Artisan Global Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- All You Need to Know About Verona Pharma (VRNA) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Merck's Narrowed 2025 Sales View: What it Means After Q2 Results?
- Merck Stock Down 4% Since Q2 Results: How to Play the Stock
- Wells Fargo lowers Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $38 on model changes
- Verona Pharma ADR earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Ligand Q2 2025 presentation: 57% royalty growth drives raised guidance
- Clear Street raises Rapt Therapeutics stock price target to $24 on RPT904 potential
- Verona Pharma (VRNA) director Ackermann sells $24k in shares
- Verona Pharma CFO Hahn sells $2.75 million in shares
- Verona Pharma (VRNA) director Deschamps sells $124,391 in shares
- Verona Pharma director Cunningham sells shares for $142,057
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Diversified ADR Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Large Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAGLX)
Daily Range
106.30 106.43
Year Range
28.30 106.45
- Previous Close
- 106.37
- Open
- 106.36
- Bid
- 106.33
- Ask
- 106.63
- Low
- 106.30
- High
- 106.43
- Volume
- 1.307 K
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 67.45%
- Year Change
- 265.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%