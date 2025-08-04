QuotesSections
VRNA: Verona Pharma plc - American Depositary Shares

106.33 USD 0.04 (0.04%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VRNA exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.30 and at a high of 106.43.

Follow Verona Pharma plc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
106.30 106.43
Year Range
28.30 106.45
Previous Close
106.37
Open
106.36
Bid
106.33
Ask
106.63
Low
106.30
High
106.43
Volume
1.307 K
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
0.55%
6 Months Change
67.45%
Year Change
265.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%