Currencies / VRAI
VRAI: Virtus Real Asset Income ETF

23.98 USD 0.05 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VRAI exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.98 and at a high of 23.98.

Follow Virtus Real Asset Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

VRAI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VRAI stock price today?

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF stock is priced at 23.98 today. It trades within 23.98 - 23.98, yesterday's close was 24.03, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of VRAI shows these updates.

Does Virtus Real Asset Income ETF stock pay dividends?

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF is currently valued at 23.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.04% and USD. View the chart live to track VRAI movements.

How to buy VRAI stock?

You can buy Virtus Real Asset Income ETF shares at the current price of 23.98. Orders are usually placed near 23.98 or 24.28, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VRAI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VRAI stock?

Investing in Virtus Real Asset Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.90 - 25.08 and current price 23.98. Many compare -0.58% and 9.80% before placing orders at 23.98 or 24.28. Explore the VRAI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Virtus Real Asset Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Virtus Real Asset Income ETF in the past year was 25.08. Within 19.90 - 25.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Real Asset Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Virtus Real Asset Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI) over the year was 19.90. Comparing it with the current 23.98 and 19.90 - 25.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VRAI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VRAI stock split?

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.03, and 0.04% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.98 23.98
Year Range
19.90 25.08
Previous Close
24.03
Open
23.98
Bid
23.98
Ask
24.28
Low
23.98
High
23.98
Volume
1
Daily Change
-0.21%
Month Change
-0.58%
6 Months Change
9.80%
Year Change
0.04%
24 October, Friday
12:30
USD
CPI m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Core CPI m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
CPI y/y
Act
3.0%
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core CPI y/y
Act
3.0%
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core CPI n.s.a. m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
CPI
Act
324.368
Fcst
Prev
323.364
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
Fcst
0.694 M
Prev
0.800 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-1.0%
Prev
20.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.0
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
50.3
Fcst
51.2
Prev
51.2
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.6%
Fcst
4.6%
Prev
4.6%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.9%
Fcst
3.7%
Prev
3.7%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
420
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
550
Fcst
Prev
548
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev