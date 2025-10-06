- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VRAI: Virtus Real Asset Income ETF
VRAI exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.98 and at a high of 23.98.
Follow Virtus Real Asset Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VRAI News
- REIT Earnings Preview: Here's What We're Watching
- Gold Volatility Spikes To 5-Year High On Haven Demand
- World Markets Watchlist: October 20, 2025
- S&P 500 And Gold Volatility Traits
- Third Year In A Row Of Double-Digit S&P 500 Returns
- S&P 500 Earnings: Financial Sector Earnings Push Forward Estimates Higher
- Rally In The Dark
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Volatile See-Saw Week
- Policy Risks A Distant Second To The Real Economy
- Good Bubble, Bad Bubble
- International Annual Returns - Breakout In EMXC
- Is Bitcoin’s Popularity Undermining Its Use For Hedging Stock Market Risk?
- Fourth Quarter Strategic Income Outlook
- World Markets Watchlist: October 13, 2025
- S&P 500 Earnings: Crude Oil, First Brands, And Financials Set The Tone This Week
- Government Shutdown: What Investors May See In The Market
- U.S. Equities: A Constructive Setup For 2026
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Largest Loss In 6 Months
- Markets Weekly Outlook: Geopolitical Peace And Turmoil, Third Week Of Shutdown
- SPX Options Jump To Record 74% Market Share
- A Tale Of Two Markets: SPX Options’ Expanding Lead Vs. E-Minis
- Stocks Don't Mind Gridlock Or Shutdowns
- 2025 Buyback Spree Is Top-Heavy As Fewer Firms Repurchase Shares
- S&P 500 Earnings: The Relentless - But Still Measured - Rally In The S&P 500
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VRAI stock price today?
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF stock is priced at 23.98 today. It trades within 23.98 - 23.98, yesterday's close was 24.03, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of VRAI shows these updates.
Does Virtus Real Asset Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF is currently valued at 23.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.04% and USD. View the chart live to track VRAI movements.
How to buy VRAI stock?
You can buy Virtus Real Asset Income ETF shares at the current price of 23.98. Orders are usually placed near 23.98 or 24.28, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VRAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VRAI stock?
Investing in Virtus Real Asset Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.90 - 25.08 and current price 23.98. Many compare -0.58% and 9.80% before placing orders at 23.98 or 24.28. Explore the VRAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus Real Asset Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus Real Asset Income ETF in the past year was 25.08. Within 19.90 - 25.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Real Asset Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus Real Asset Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI) over the year was 19.90. Comparing it with the current 23.98 and 19.90 - 25.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VRAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VRAI stock split?
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.03, and 0.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.03
- Open
- 23.98
- Bid
- 23.98
- Ask
- 24.28
- Low
- 23.98
- High
- 23.98
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- -0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.80%
- Year Change
- 0.04%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.4%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
- 3.0%
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.0%
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 324.368
- Fcst
- Prev
- 323.364
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.694 M
- Prev
- 0.800 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.0%
- Prev
- 20.5%
- Act
- 53.6
- Fcst
- 55.0
- Prev
- 55.0
- Act
- 50.3
- Fcst
- 51.2
- Prev
- 51.2
- Act
- 4.6%
- Fcst
- 4.6%
- Prev
- 4.6%
- Act
- 3.9%
- Fcst
- 3.7%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
- 420
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
- 550
- Fcst
- Prev
- 548
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev