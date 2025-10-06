VRAI: Virtus Real Asset Income ETF
今日VRAI汇率已更改-0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点23.92和高点23.98进行交易。
关注Virtus Real Asset Income ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VRAI新闻
- REIT Earnings Preview: Here's What We're Watching
- Gold Volatility Spikes To 5-Year High On Haven Demand
- World Markets Watchlist: October 20, 2025
- S&P 500 And Gold Volatility Traits
- Third Year In A Row Of Double-Digit S&P 500 Returns
- S&P 500 Earnings: Financial Sector Earnings Push Forward Estimates Higher
- Rally In The Dark
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Volatile See-Saw Week
- Policy Risks A Distant Second To The Real Economy
- Good Bubble, Bad Bubble
- International Annual Returns - Breakout In EMXC
- Is Bitcoin’s Popularity Undermining Its Use For Hedging Stock Market Risk?
- Fourth Quarter Strategic Income Outlook
- World Markets Watchlist: October 13, 2025
- S&P 500 Earnings: Crude Oil, First Brands, And Financials Set The Tone This Week
- Government Shutdown: What Investors May See In The Market
- U.S. Equities: A Constructive Setup For 2026
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Largest Loss In 6 Months
- Markets Weekly Outlook: Geopolitical Peace And Turmoil, Third Week Of Shutdown
- SPX Options Jump To Record 74% Market Share
- A Tale Of Two Markets: SPX Options’ Expanding Lead Vs. E-Minis
- Stocks Don't Mind Gridlock Or Shutdowns
- 2025 Buyback Spree Is Top-Heavy As Fewer Firms Repurchase Shares
- S&P 500 Earnings: The Relentless - But Still Measured - Rally In The S&P 500
常见问题解答
VRAI股票今天的价格是多少？
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF股票今天的定价为23.92。它在23.92 - 23.98范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为24.03，交易量达到2。VRAI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF股票是否支付股息？
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF目前的价值为23.92。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.21%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪VRAI走势。
如何购买VRAI股票？
您可以以23.92的当前价格购买Virtus Real Asset Income ETF股票。订单通常设置在23.92或24.22附近，而2和-0.25%显示市场活动。立即关注VRAI的实时图表更新。
如何投资VRAI股票？
投资Virtus Real Asset Income ETF需要考虑年度范围19.90 - 25.08和当前价格23.92。许多人在以23.92或24.22下订单之前，会比较-0.83%和。实时查看VRAI价格图表，了解每日变化。
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Virtus Real Asset Income ETF的最高价格是25.08。在19.90 - 25.08内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Virtus Real Asset Income ETF的绩效。
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF（VRAI）的最低价格为19.90。将其与当前的23.92和19.90 - 25.08进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看VRAI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
VRAI股票是什么时候拆分的？
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、24.03和-0.21%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.03
- 开盘价
- 23.98
- 卖价
- 23.92
- 买价
- 24.22
- 最低价
- 23.92
- 最高价
- 23.98
- 交易量
- 2
- 日变化
- -0.46%
- 月变化
- -0.83%
- 6个月变化
- 9.52%
- 年变化
- -0.21%
- 实际值
- 0.3%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 0.3%
- 实际值
- 3.0%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 3.0%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 0.3%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 324.368
- 预测值
- 前值
- 323.364
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.694 M
- 前值
- 0.800 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.0%
- 前值
- 20.5%
- 实际值
- 53.6
- 预测值
- 55.0
- 前值
- 55.0
- 实际值
- 50.3
- 预测值
- 51.2
- 前值
- 51.2
- 实际值
- 4.6%
- 预测值
- 4.6%
- 前值
- 4.6%
- 实际值
- 3.9%
- 预测值
- 3.7%
- 前值
- 3.7%
- 实际值
- 420
- 预测值
- 前值
- 418
- 实际值
- 550
- 预测值
- 前值
- 548
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值