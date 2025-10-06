报价部分
VRAI: Virtus Real Asset Income ETF

23.92 USD 0.11 (0.46%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日VRAI汇率已更改-0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点23.92和高点23.98进行交易。

关注Virtus Real Asset Income ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

VRAI股票今天的价格是多少？

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF股票今天的定价为23.92。它在23.92 - 23.98范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为24.03，交易量达到2。VRAI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF股票是否支付股息？

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF目前的价值为23.92。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.21%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪VRAI走势。

如何购买VRAI股票？

您可以以23.92的当前价格购买Virtus Real Asset Income ETF股票。订单通常设置在23.92或24.22附近，而2和-0.25%显示市场活动。立即关注VRAI的实时图表更新。

如何投资VRAI股票？

投资Virtus Real Asset Income ETF需要考虑年度范围19.90 - 25.08和当前价格23.92。许多人在以23.92或24.22下订单之前，会比较-0.83%和。实时查看VRAI价格图表，了解每日变化。

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Virtus Real Asset Income ETF的最高价格是25.08。在19.90 - 25.08内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Virtus Real Asset Income ETF的绩效。

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF（VRAI）的最低价格为19.90。将其与当前的23.92和19.90 - 25.08进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看VRAI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

VRAI股票是什么时候拆分的？

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、24.03和-0.21%中可见。

日范围
23.92 23.98
年范围
19.90 25.08
前一天收盘价
24.03
开盘价
23.98
卖价
23.92
买价
24.22
最低价
23.92
最高价
23.98
交易量
2
日变化
-0.46%
月变化
-0.83%
6个月变化
9.52%
年变化
-0.21%
24 十月, 星期五
12:30
USD
CPI 月率m/m
实际值
0.3%
预测值
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
核心CPI月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
前值
0.3%
12:30
USD
CPI 年率y/y
实际值
3.0%
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
核心CPI年率 y/y
实际值
3.0%
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
核心CPI n.s.a. 月率m/m
实际值
0.3%
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
CPI
实际值
324.368
预测值
前值
323.364
14:00
USD
新屋销售量
实际值
预测值
0.694 M
前值
0.800 M
14:00
USD
新屋销售指数月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
-1.0%
前值
20.5%
14:00
USD
密歇根消费者信心指数
实际值
53.6
预测值
55.0
前值
55.0
14:00
USD
密歇根消费者预期指数
实际值
50.3
预测值
51.2
前值
51.2
14:00
USD
密歇根预期通货膨胀率
实际值
4.6%
预测值
4.6%
前值
4.6%
14:00
USD
密歇根5年预期通货膨胀率
实际值
3.9%
预测值
3.7%
前值
3.7%
17:00
USD
贝克休斯美国石油钻井平台
实际值
420
预测值
前值
418
17:00
USD
贝克休斯美国钻机总数
实际值
550
预测值
前值
548
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)黄金非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)原油非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)黄金非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)纳斯达克100非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值