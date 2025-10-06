- Overview
VOT: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
VOT exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 292.17 and at a high of 293.37.
Follow Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VOT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VOT stock price today?
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 292.27 today. It trades within 292.17 - 293.37, yesterday's close was 293.63, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of VOT shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 292.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.86% and USD. View the chart live to track VOT movements.
How to buy VOT stock?
You can buy Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 292.27. Orders are usually placed near 292.27 or 292.57, while 17 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow VOT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VOT stock?
Investing in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 209.64 - 298.09 and current price 292.27. Many compare -0.03% and 16.05% before placing orders at 292.27 or 292.57. Explore the VOT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 298.09. Within 209.64 - 298.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 293.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VOT) over the year was 209.64. Comparing it with the current 292.27 and 209.64 - 298.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VOT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VOT stock split?
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 293.63, and 18.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 293.63
- Open
- 293.37
- Bid
- 292.27
- Ask
- 292.57
- Low
- 292.17
- High
- 293.37
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- -0.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.05%
- Year Change
- 18.86%
- Act
- -0.961 M
- Fcst
- -4.625 M
- Prev
- 3.524 M
- Act
- -0.770 M
- Fcst
- -0.310 M
- Prev
- -0.703 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.613%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev