VONV: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF
VONV exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.79 and at a high of 90.08.
Follow Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VONV News
- Optas Capital Trims $2.8 Million From Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF as Growth Stocks Outperform
- SDY: Balance Is Key For This $20B High Yield Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Should Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- VTV: Is Vanguard's $200B Value ETF Right For You? (NYSEARCA:VTV)
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Return Of Tariff Man
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- Chart Of The Day: You Want Rotation? You Got Rotation!
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- VONV: A Value ETF With A Small-Cap Twist (NASDAQ:VONV)
- Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VONV stock price today?
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock is priced at 89.47 today. It trades within 88.79 - 90.08, yesterday's close was 89.18, and trading volume reached 684. The live price chart of VONV shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF is currently valued at 89.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.07% and USD. View the chart live to track VONV movements.
How to buy VONV stock?
You can buy Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF shares at the current price of 89.47. Orders are usually placed near 89.47 or 89.77, while 684 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow VONV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VONV stock?
Investing in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 71.68 - 90.42 and current price 89.47. Many compare 0.40% and 11.81% before placing orders at 89.47 or 89.77. Explore the VONV price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 90.42. Within 71.68 - 90.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VONV) over the year was 71.68. Comparing it with the current 89.47 and 71.68 - 90.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VONV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VONV stock split?
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.18, and 8.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 89.18
- Open
- 89.55
- Bid
- 89.47
- Ask
- 89.77
- Low
- 88.79
- High
- 90.08
- Volume
- 684
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.81%
- Year Change
- 8.07%
