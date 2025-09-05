QuotesSections
VOE: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

174.59 USD 0.57 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VOE exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 173.16 and at a high of 174.63.

Follow Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VOE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VOE stock price today?

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 174.59 today. It trades within 0.33%, yesterday's close was 174.02, and trading volume reached 465. The live price chart of VOE shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 174.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.34% and USD. View the chart live to track VOE movements.

How to buy VOE stock?

You can buy Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 174.59. Orders are usually placed near 174.59 or 174.89, while 465 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow VOE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VOE stock?

Investing in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 139.37 - 176.79 and current price 174.59. Many compare 1.96% and 8.93% before placing orders at 174.59 or 174.89. Explore the VOE price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 176.79. Within 139.37 - 176.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 174.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VOE) over the year was 139.37. Comparing it with the current 174.59 and 139.37 - 176.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VOE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VOE stock split?

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 174.02, and 4.34% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
173.16 174.63
Year Range
139.37 176.79
Previous Close
174.02
Open
174.24
Bid
174.59
Ask
174.89
Low
173.16
High
174.63
Volume
465
Daily Change
0.33%
Month Change
1.96%
6 Months Change
8.93%
Year Change
4.34%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8