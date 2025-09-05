- 개요
VOE: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
VOE 환율이 오늘 -0.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 173.18이고 고가는 174.24이었습니다.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VOE News
- Single Stock Volatility Jumps Higher As Earnings Approach
- Should Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- S&P 500 Earnings: What's Expected For Q3 '25? A Brief History Of Tech Sector EPS Growth
- S&P 500 Snapshot: First Weekly Loss In A Month
- It's Shutdown Time Again
- Slowdown Signals: Are Leading Indicators Flashing Red?
- Record-High Price To Sales But Not For Equal Weight
- Wall Street Slip: A Closer Look At The Dow, S&P 500, And Nasdaq Decline
- Record Options Activity Post FOMC Led By Call Buying
- Why The Fed Prefers PCE Over CPI For Inflation Insights
- S&P 500 Earnings: Pay Attention To Asset Classes That Haven’t Worked In The Last 15 Years
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Finishes The Week At Record High
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- What Should You Expect During A Bull Market For Stocks?
- The S&P 500, Dow And Nasdaq Since 2000 Highs As Of August 2025
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
자주 묻는 질문
What is VOE stock price today?
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 174.02 today. It trades within -0.25%, yesterday's close was 174.45, and trading volume reached 350. The live price chart of VOE shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 174.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.00% and USD. View the chart live to track VOE movements.
How to buy VOE stock?
You can buy Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 174.02. Orders are usually placed near 174.02 or 174.32, while 350 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow VOE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VOE stock?
Investing in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 139.37 - 176.79 and current price 174.02. Many compare 1.63% and 8.58% before placing orders at 174.02 or 174.32. Explore the VOE price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 176.79. Within 139.37 - 176.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 174.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VOE) over the year was 139.37. Comparing it with the current 174.02 and 139.37 - 176.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VOE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VOE stock split?
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 174.45, and 4.00% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 174.45
- 시가
- 173.89
- Bid
- 174.02
- Ask
- 174.32
- 저가
- 173.18
- 고가
- 174.24
- 볼륨
- 350
- 일일 변동
- -0.25%
- 월 변동
- 1.63%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.58%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.00%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8