- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VNM: VanEck Vietnam ETF
VNM exchange rate has changed by 2.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.50 and at a high of 19.58.
Follow VanEck Vietnam ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VNM News
- 5 ETF Areas That Held Steady In Friday's Bloodbath
- Vietnam’s Market Reform Wave: A Market At A Turning Point
- VNM: Vietnam Stocks Keep Rising, Another 15% Of Upside Possible (BATS:VNM)
- Vietnam And Southeast Asia: Diversified Value And Growth
- Dissent Emerges At The Fed, Trade Agreements Surge
- Trade Tensions A Boon For Europe's Domestic Champions
- Opinion: America’s raking in cash from Trump’s tariffs. Here’s why investors will benefit.
- U.S. Tariffs: The End Of The 90-Day Reprieve
- New U.S. Tariffs Target Asia, But Some Countries Stand To Gain
- Tariff Uncertainty Is Likely To Continue Through Late 2025
- VNM And Nike: Vietnam Trade Deal Good, But Not Great, News (NYSE:NKE)
- VNM: Unpacking The Trade 'Deal' Impact (BATS:VNM)
- Assessing The Impact Of The U.S.-Vietnam Trade Deal
- Trump Secures ‘ZERO Tariff’ with Vietnam in Trade Deal - TipRanks.com
- Tariff rush lifts ASEAN exports, but BofA warns payback looms in H2
- Asia's Manufacturing PMI Improves, But Trade Risks Are Looming
- Vinamilk Showcases Science-Driven Innovation and Wins Prestigious Awards at Global Dairy Congress 2025
- Tariffs Shift Asian Exports
- Peace Or Tragedy? Bullish Or Bearish?
- Emerging Markets In Asia, Latin America Attract Investors Amid Trade Tensions
- Stock Market Races Back But Is Still Stuck In Tariff Tractor Beam
- VNM: Potential EM Upgrade Is Welcome, But Wait For A Price Pullback (BATS:VNM)
- Uncertain U.S. Tariff Policy Raises Risks For Trading Partners
- Vietnam Seeks to Boost U.S. Imports Amid Trade Talks - TipRanks.com
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VNM stock price today?
VanEck Vietnam ETF stock is priced at 19.50 today. It trades within 19.50 - 19.58, yesterday's close was 18.98, and trading volume reached 632. The live price chart of VNM shows these updates.
Does VanEck Vietnam ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Vietnam ETF is currently valued at 19.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 64.00% and USD. View the chart live to track VNM movements.
How to buy VNM stock?
You can buy VanEck Vietnam ETF shares at the current price of 19.50. Orders are usually placed near 19.50 or 19.80, while 632 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow VNM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VNM stock?
Investing in VanEck Vietnam ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.10 - 19.55 and current price 19.50. Many compare 9.00% and 61.96% before placing orders at 19.50 or 19.80. Explore the VNM price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Vietnam ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the past year was 19.55. Within 10.10 - 19.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Vietnam ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Vietnam ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) over the year was 10.10. Comparing it with the current 19.50 and 10.10 - 19.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VNM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VNM stock split?
VanEck Vietnam ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.98, and 64.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.98
- Open
- 19.53
- Bid
- 19.50
- Ask
- 19.80
- Low
- 19.50
- High
- 19.58
- Volume
- 632
- Daily Change
- 2.74%
- Month Change
- 9.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 61.96%
- Year Change
- 64.00%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev