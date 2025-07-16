Currencies / VNET
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VNET: VNET Group Inc - American Depositary Shares
9.32 USD 0.26 (2.71%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VNET exchange rate has changed by -2.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.92 and at a high of 9.61.
Follow VNET Group Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VNET News
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Alibaba, Oracle Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- VNET secures 40MW data center order from leading internet company
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Phibro Animal Health, Pure Storage, Snowflake, Build-A-Bear Workshop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL)
- Pure Storage, Snowflake lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Why Vnet Stock Flew Almost 13% Higher on Friday
- Tesla, Alibaba Surge Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- VNET Group stock price target raised to $25.13 from $24.23 at Jefferies
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- VNET Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:VNET)
- VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: VNET Group misses EPS but beats revenue in Q2 2025
- VNET Group (VNET) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- VNET Group misses Q2 earnings estimates, shares fall 3.5%
- VNET DRC earnings missed by ¥0.17, revenue topped estimates
- Investing In AI: Why Data Centers? Why DTCR?
- nCino (NCNO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate VNET Group (VNET) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- VNET: Staying A Bull On Favorable Developments And Q2 Expectations
- VNET Group stock price target raised to $12 by Morgan Stanley
- Top China Tech Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio for Impressive Returns
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why VNET Group (VNET) is a Great Choice
Daily Range
8.92 9.61
Year Range
3.17 16.13
- Previous Close
- 9.58
- Open
- 9.49
- Bid
- 9.32
- Ask
- 9.62
- Low
- 8.92
- High
- 9.61
- Volume
- 8.285 K
- Daily Change
- -2.71%
- Month Change
- 12.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.49%
- Year Change
- 125.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%