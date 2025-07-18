Valute / VNET
VNET: VNET Group Inc - American Depositary Shares
9.63 USD 0.32 (3.22%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VNET ha avuto una variazione del -3.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.37 e ad un massimo di 10.01.
Segui le dinamiche di VNET Group Inc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VNET News
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.37 10.01
Intervallo Annuale
3.17 16.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.95
- Apertura
- 9.71
- Bid
- 9.63
- Ask
- 9.93
- Minimo
- 9.37
- Massimo
- 10.01
- Volume
- 11.431 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- 132.61%
20 settembre, sabato