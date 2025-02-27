Currencies / VLUE
VLUE: iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
121.10 USD 0.60 (0.49%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VLUE exchange rate has changed by -0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 120.50 and at a high of 121.41.
Follow iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VLUE News
Daily Range
120.50 121.41
Year Range
91.84 122.51
- Previous Close
- 121.70
- Open
- 121.29
- Bid
- 121.10
- Ask
- 121.40
- Low
- 120.50
- High
- 121.41
- Volume
- 556
- Daily Change
- -0.49%
- Month Change
- 2.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.79%
- Year Change
- 11.19%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev