Valute / VLUE
VLUE: iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
123.88 USD 0.42 (0.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VLUE ha avuto una variazione del 0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 123.44 e ad un massimo di 124.02.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
123.44 124.02
Intervallo Annuale
91.84 124.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 123.46
- Apertura
- 123.45
- Bid
- 123.88
- Ask
- 124.18
- Minimo
- 123.44
- Massimo
- 124.02
- Volume
- 23
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.75%
