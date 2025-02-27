QuotazioniSezioni
VLUE
VLUE: iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

123.88 USD 0.42 (0.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VLUE ha avuto una variazione del 0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 123.44 e ad un massimo di 124.02.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
123.44 124.02
Intervallo Annuale
91.84 124.61
Chiusura Precedente
123.46
Apertura
123.45
Bid
123.88
Ask
124.18
Minimo
123.44
Massimo
124.02
Volume
23
Variazione giornaliera
0.34%
Variazione Mensile
4.76%
Variazione Semestrale
16.41%
Variazione Annuale
13.75%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
Vendita di Nuove Case
Agire
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Nuove Vendite Domestiche m/m
Agire
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA
Agire
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA Cushing
Agire
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 5 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.724%