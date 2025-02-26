QuotesSections
Currencies / VLRS
VLRS: Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. America

6.86 USD 0.13 (1.93%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VLRS exchange rate has changed by 1.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.72 and at a high of 7.00.

Follow Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. America dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

VLRS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VLRS stock price today?

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. America stock is priced at 6.86 today. It trades within 6.72 - 7.00, yesterday's close was 6.73, and trading volume reached 372. The live price chart of VLRS shows these updates.

Does Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. America stock pay dividends?

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. America is currently valued at 6.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.41% and USD. View the chart live to track VLRS movements.

How to buy VLRS stock?

You can buy Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. America shares at the current price of 6.86. Orders are usually placed near 6.86 or 7.16, while 372 and 2.08% show market activity. Follow VLRS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VLRS stock?

Investing in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. America involves considering the yearly range 3.49 - 9.01 and current price 6.86. Many compare -4.59% and 84.41% before placing orders at 6.86 or 7.16. Explore the VLRS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion, S.A.B. De C.V. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion, S.A.B. De C.V. in the past year was 9.01. Within 3.49 - 9.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. America performance using the live chart.

What are Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion, S.A.B. De C.V. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion, S.A.B. De C.V. (VLRS) over the year was 3.49. Comparing it with the current 6.86 and 3.49 - 9.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VLRS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VLRS stock split?

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. America has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.73, and -8.41% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
6.72 7.00
Year Range
3.49 9.01
Previous Close
6.73
Open
6.72
Bid
6.86
Ask
7.16
Low
6.72
High
7.00
Volume
372
Daily Change
1.93%
Month Change
-4.59%
6 Months Change
84.41%
Year Change
-8.41%
