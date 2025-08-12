Currencies / VLO
VLO: Valero Energy Corporation
162.21 USD 4.64 (2.94%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VLO exchange rate has changed by 2.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 159.82 and at a high of 162.61.
Follow Valero Energy Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
159.82 162.61
Year Range
99.00 163.02
- Previous Close
- 157.57
- Open
- 160.51
- Bid
- 162.21
- Ask
- 162.51
- Low
- 159.82
- High
- 162.61
- Volume
- 1.417 K
- Daily Change
- 2.94%
- Month Change
- 6.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.00%
- Year Change
- 21.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%