VLO: Valero Energy Corporation

162.63 USD 1.25 (0.76%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VLO ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 161.10 e ad un massimo di 163.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Valero Energy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
161.10 163.73
Intervallo Annuale
99.00 165.65
Chiusura Precedente
163.88
Apertura
163.73
Bid
162.63
Ask
162.93
Minimo
161.10
Massimo
163.73
Volume
6.414 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.76%
Variazione Mensile
6.82%
Variazione Semestrale
23.32%
Variazione Annuale
21.98%
20 settembre, sabato