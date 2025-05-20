Currencies / VIVK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VIVK: Vivakor Inc
0.55 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VIVK exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.52 and at a high of 0.57.
Follow Vivakor Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIVK News
- Vivakor partners with Neuralix to implement AI across midstream ops
- EXCLUSIVE: Vivakor Partners With Neuralix To Bring AI To Midstream Energy, Eyes Industry-Wide Expansion - Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK)
- Vivakor sets special dividend payment date for September 26
- Vivakor appoints new CFO and COO to strengthen leadership team
- Vivakor sells non-core water transport units to reduce debt
- EXCLUSIVE: Vivakor Sheds Water Transport Business To Refocus On Oil, Slashes $59 Million Debt - Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK)
- Vivakor Issues Convertible Notes and Shares to Investors
- Vivakor expands operations in key oil basins
- EXCLUSIVE: Vivakor Bets On Permian Boom With 10 Crude Hubs - Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK)
- Vivakor Announces Special Dividend
- EXCLUSIVE: Vivakor Announces Special Stock Dividend - Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK)
- Vivakor reports surge in Q1 revenue and gross profit
- Vivakor issues convertible notes, stocks to investors
Daily Range
0.52 0.57
Year Range
0.51 1.74
- Previous Close
- 0.55
- Open
- 0.57
- Bid
- 0.55
- Ask
- 0.85
- Low
- 0.52
- High
- 0.57
- Volume
- 323
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -22.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.93%
- Year Change
- -63.09%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev