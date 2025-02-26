- Overview
VINP: Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A
VINP exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.68 and at a high of 10.85.
Follow Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VINP stock price today?
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A stock is priced at 10.72 today. It trades within 10.68 - 10.85, yesterday's close was 10.70, and trading volume reached 111. The live price chart of VINP shows these updates.
Does Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A stock pay dividends?
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A is currently valued at 10.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.00% and USD. View the chart live to track VINP movements.
How to buy VINP stock?
You can buy Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A shares at the current price of 10.72. Orders are usually placed near 10.72 or 11.02, while 111 and -0.83% show market activity. Follow VINP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VINP stock?
Investing in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A involves considering the yearly range 8.66 - 10.99 and current price 10.72. Many compare 1.90% and 14.16% before placing orders at 10.72 or 11.02. Explore the VINP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. in the past year was 10.99. Within 8.66 - 10.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (VINP) over the year was 8.66. Comparing it with the current 10.72 and 8.66 - 10.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VINP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VINP stock split?
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.70, and 5.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.70
- Open
- 10.81
- Bid
- 10.72
- Ask
- 11.02
- Low
- 10.68
- High
- 10.85
- Volume
- 111
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 1.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.16%
- Year Change
- 5.00%
- Act
- Fcst
- $33.988 B
- Prev
- $-78.311 B
- Act
- Fcst
- Prev
- $280.464 B
- Act
- Fcst
- Prev
- $358.775 B
- Act
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.485%
- Act
- Fcst
- $11.24 B
- Prev
- $16.01 B