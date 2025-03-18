- Overview
VIGI: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
VIGI exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.03 and at a high of 90.48.
Follow Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VIGI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VIGI stock price today?
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock is priced at 90.36 today. It trades within 90.03 - 90.48, yesterday's close was 90.37, and trading volume reached 102. The live price chart of VIGI shows these updates.
Does Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF is currently valued at 90.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.55% and USD. View the chart live to track VIGI movements.
How to buy VIGI stock?
You can buy Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF shares at the current price of 90.36. Orders are usually placed near 90.36 or 90.66, while 102 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow VIGI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VIGI stock?
Investing in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF involves considering the yearly range 74.27 - 91.61 and current price 90.36. Many compare 0.40% and 4.74% before placing orders at 90.36 or 90.66. Explore the VIGI price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 91.61. Within 74.27 - 91.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VIGI) over the year was 74.27. Comparing it with the current 90.36 and 74.27 - 91.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VIGI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VIGI stock split?
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.37, and 7.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 90.37
- Open
- 90.13
- Bid
- 90.36
- Ask
- 90.66
- Low
- 90.03
- High
- 90.48
- Volume
- 102
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.74%
- Year Change
- 7.55%
