VIA: Via Renewables Inc - Class A
VIA exchange rate has changed by -5.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.1401 and at a high of 32.4745.
Follow Via Renewables Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VIA stock price today?
Via Renewables Inc - Class A stock is priced at 30.4100 today. It trades within 30.1401 - 32.4745, yesterday's close was 32.3100, and trading volume reached 665. The live price chart of VIA shows these updates.
Does Via Renewables Inc - Class A stock pay dividends?
Via Renewables Inc - Class A is currently valued at 30.4100. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -31.06% and USD. View the chart live to track VIA movements.
How to buy VIA stock?
You can buy Via Renewables Inc - Class A shares at the current price of 30.4100. Orders are usually placed near 30.4100 or 30.4130, while 665 and -5.32% show market activity. Follow VIA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VIA stock?
Investing in Via Renewables Inc - Class A involves considering the yearly range 29.7400 - 56.3100 and current price 30.4100. Many compare -10.69% and -31.06% before placing orders at 30.4100 or 30.4130. Explore the VIA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Via Renewables Inc - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Via Renewables Inc - Class A in the past year was 56.3100. Within 29.7400 - 56.3100, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.3100 helps spot resistance levels. Track Via Renewables Inc - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Via Renewables Inc - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Via Renewables Inc - Class A (VIA) over the year was 29.7400. Comparing it with the current 30.4100 and 29.7400 - 56.3100 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VIA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VIA stock split?
Via Renewables Inc - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.3100, and -31.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.3100
- Open
- 32.1200
- Bid
- 30.4100
- Ask
- 30.4130
- Low
- 30.1401
- High
- 32.4745
- Volume
- 665
- Daily Change
- -5.88%
- Month Change
- -10.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -31.06%
- Year Change
- -31.06%
