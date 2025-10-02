QuotesSections
VGSH: Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

58.92 USD 0.03 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VGSH exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.91 and at a high of 58.95.

Follow Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VGSH stock price today?

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock is priced at 58.92 today. It trades within 58.91 - 58.95, yesterday's close was 58.95, and trading volume reached 671. The live price chart of VGSH shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF is currently valued at 58.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.99% and USD. View the chart live to track VGSH movements.

How to buy VGSH stock?

You can buy Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 58.92. Orders are usually placed near 58.92 or 59.22, while 671 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow VGSH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VGSH stock?

Investing in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.00 - 58.98 and current price 58.92. Many compare 0.34% and 0.20% before placing orders at 58.92 or 59.22. Explore the VGSH price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 58.98. Within 58.00 - 58.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VGSH) over the year was 58.00. Comparing it with the current 58.92 and 58.00 - 58.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VGSH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VGSH stock split?

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.95, and 0.99% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
58.91 58.95
Year Range
58.00 58.98
Previous Close
58.95
Open
58.94
Bid
58.92
Ask
59.22
Low
58.91
High
58.95
Volume
671
Daily Change
-0.05%
Month Change
0.34%
6 Months Change
0.20%
Year Change
0.99%
17 October, Friday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.333 M
Prev
1.307 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.333 M
Prev
1.312 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-8.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
Fcst
1.2%
Prev
0.9%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
547
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:00
USD
TIC Net Long-Term Transactions
Act
Fcst
$​108.6 B
Prev
$​49.2 B