VGK: Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF
VGK exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.27 and at a high of 79.89.
Follow Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VGK News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VGK stock price today?
Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF stock is priced at 79.83 today. It trades within 0.80%, yesterday's close was 79.20, and trading volume reached 6076. The live price chart of VGK shows these updates.
Does Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF is currently valued at 79.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.52% and USD. View the chart live to track VGK movements.
How to buy VGK stock?
You can buy Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF shares at the current price of 79.83. Orders are usually placed near 79.83 or 80.13, while 6076 and 0.66% show market activity. Follow VGK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VGK stock?
Investing in Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF involves considering the yearly range 62.02 - 80.26 and current price 79.83. Many compare 3.54% and 13.20% before placing orders at 79.83 or 80.13. Explore the VGK price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 80.26. Within 62.02 - 80.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 79.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VGK) over the year was 62.02. Comparing it with the current 79.83 and 62.02 - 80.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VGK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VGK stock split?
Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 79.20, and 12.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 79.20
- Open
- 79.31
- Bid
- 79.83
- Ask
- 80.13
- Low
- 79.27
- High
- 79.89
- Volume
- 6.076 K
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- 3.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.20%
- Year Change
- 12.52%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8