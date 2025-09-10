시세섹션
VGK: Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF

79.20 USD 0.25 (0.32%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

VGK 환율이 오늘 0.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 79.03이고 고가는 79.30이었습니다.

Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

VGK News

자주 묻는 질문

What is VGK stock price today?

Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF stock is priced at 79.20 today. It trades within 0.32%, yesterday's close was 78.95, and trading volume reached 2697. The live price chart of VGK shows these updates.

Does Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF is currently valued at 79.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.63% and USD. View the chart live to track VGK movements.

How to buy VGK stock?

You can buy Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF shares at the current price of 79.20. Orders are usually placed near 79.20 or 79.50, while 2697 and -0.01% show market activity. Follow VGK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VGK stock?

Investing in Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF involves considering the yearly range 62.02 - 80.26 and current price 79.20. Many compare 2.72% and 12.31% before placing orders at 79.20 or 79.50. Explore the VGK price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 80.26. Within 62.02 - 80.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 78.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VGK) over the year was 62.02. Comparing it with the current 79.20 and 62.02 - 80.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VGK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VGK stock split?

Vanguard FTSEEuropean ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 78.95, and 11.63% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
79.03 79.30
년간 변동
62.02 80.26
이전 종가
78.95
시가
79.21
Bid
79.20
Ask
79.50
저가
79.03
고가
79.30
볼륨
2.697 K
일일 변동
0.32%
월 변동
2.72%
6개월 변동
12.31%
년간 변동율
11.63%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8