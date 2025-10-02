- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VGIT: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
VGIT exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.25 and at a high of 60.52.
Follow Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VGIT News
- Blue Trust Boosts VGIT Stake as Investors Seek Stability in Treasuries
- Federal Reserve Beige Book Gives The Greenlight To Further Rate Cuts
- Global Market Perspectives: Against All Odds
- U.S. Dollar Drop Not That Unusual – Yet
- The Huge U.S. Bond Market And The U.S. Dollar Blow Off The 'Debasement Trade'
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: Measuring The Impact Of The China Rare Earth Love Letter
- Shutdown Threatens Next Week's Inflation Report, Making Fed's Job Harder
- Tame Tariff Impact Gives The U.S. Fed Room To Cut
- U.S. Government Shutdown Forces Fed To Navigate Uncertainty Without A Compass
- 'Flying Blind' In The Shutdown?
- Flying Blind? How Bond Investors Can Navigate A Lack Of Economic Data
- Rates Spark: Euro Rates In A Comfortable Position
- Macro Monthly: Status Quo
- Charting Market Views On Interest Rates With Richard Clarida
- SPX Options Jump To Record 74% Market Share
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: 0% To 2% Range Most Likely For 3-Month Bill Rate In 10 Years
- No News Is... No News
- Interest Rate Implications From U.S. Government Shutdown
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- Rates Spark: All Major Dutch Funds Now On Track For 2026
- Upside Inflation Bias Continues As Fed Faces Data Blackout
- Rates Spark: Positive Signs From Dutch Pension Reforms
- Treasury FRNs Remain A Cornerstone Bond Strategy
- October 2025 Perspective
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VGIT stock price today?
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock is priced at 60.52 today. It trades within 60.25 - 60.52, yesterday's close was 60.30, and trading volume reached 3311. The live price chart of VGIT shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF is currently valued at 60.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.14% and USD. View the chart live to track VGIT movements.
How to buy VGIT stock?
You can buy Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 60.52. Orders are usually placed near 60.52 or 60.82, while 3311 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow VGIT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VGIT stock?
Investing in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.40 - 60.52 and current price 60.52. Many compare 0.78% and 1.14% before placing orders at 60.52 or 60.82. Explore the VGIT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 60.52. Within 57.40 - 60.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VGIT) over the year was 57.40. Comparing it with the current 60.52 and 57.40 - 60.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VGIT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VGIT stock split?
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.30, and 3.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.30
- Open
- 60.26
- Bid
- 60.52
- Ask
- 60.82
- Low
- 60.25
- High
- 60.52
- Volume
- 3.311 K
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 0.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.14%
- Year Change
- 3.14%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.333 M
- Prev
- 1.307 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.333 M
- Prev
- 1.312 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -8.5%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.2%
- Prev
- 0.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 547
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $108.6 B
- Prev
- $49.2 B