VGIT: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

60.52 USD 0.22 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VGIT exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.25 and at a high of 60.52.

Follow Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

VGIT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VGIT stock price today?

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock is priced at 60.52 today. It trades within 60.25 - 60.52, yesterday's close was 60.30, and trading volume reached 3311. The live price chart of VGIT shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF is currently valued at 60.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.14% and USD. View the chart live to track VGIT movements.

How to buy VGIT stock?

You can buy Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 60.52. Orders are usually placed near 60.52 or 60.82, while 3311 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow VGIT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VGIT stock?

Investing in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.40 - 60.52 and current price 60.52. Many compare 0.78% and 1.14% before placing orders at 60.52 or 60.82. Explore the VGIT price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 60.52. Within 57.40 - 60.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VGIT) over the year was 57.40. Comparing it with the current 60.52 and 57.40 - 60.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VGIT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VGIT stock split?

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.30, and 3.14% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
60.25 60.52
Year Range
57.40 60.52
Previous Close
60.30
Open
60.26
Bid
60.52
Ask
60.82
Low
60.25
High
60.52
Volume
3.311 K
Daily Change
0.36%
Month Change
0.78%
6 Months Change
1.14%
Year Change
3.14%
17 October, Friday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.333 M
Prev
1.307 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.333 M
Prev
1.312 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-8.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
Fcst
1.2%
Prev
0.9%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
547
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:00
USD
TIC Net Long-Term Transactions
Act
Fcst
$​108.6 B
Prev
$​49.2 B