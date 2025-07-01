QuotesSections
Currencies / VEA
VEA: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

59.66 USD 0.54 (0.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VEA exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.56 and at a high of 59.78.

Follow Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
59.56 59.78
Year Range
45.14 60.51
Previous Close
60.20
Open
59.75
Bid
59.66
Ask
59.96
Low
59.56
High
59.78
Volume
8.844 K
Daily Change
-0.90%
Month Change
3.18%
6 Months Change
17.14%
Year Change
12.97%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev