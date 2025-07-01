Currencies / VEA
VEA: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
59.66 USD 0.54 (0.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VEA exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.56 and at a high of 59.78.
Follow Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VEA News
Daily Range
59.56 59.78
Year Range
45.14 60.51
- Previous Close
- 60.20
- Open
- 59.75
- Bid
- 59.66
- Ask
- 59.96
- Low
- 59.56
- High
- 59.78
- Volume
- 8.844 K
- Daily Change
- -0.90%
- Month Change
- 3.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.14%
- Year Change
- 12.97%