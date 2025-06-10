- Overview
VDE: Vanguard Energy ETF
VDE exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.35 and at a high of 126.53.
Follow Vanguard Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VDE News
- Exxon Mobil Anticipates Crude Price Impact To Boost Earnings - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)
- Permitting Reform Gives U.S. Infrastructure A Green Light
- Precious Metals Surge
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- VDE: The Strategy Behind Vanguard's $9B Energy ETF Powerhouse (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Should You Invest in the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)?
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG)?
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)?
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- VDE: Hitting The Pause Button On Energy After A Strong Q2 Recovery (Rating Downgrade)
- What Israel-U.S.-Iran Military Conflict Means For SCHD (NYSEARCA:SCHD)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
- 3 Areas To Watch In Energy Markets This Summer
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VDE stock price today?
Vanguard Energy ETF stock is priced at 124.85 today. It trades within 124.35 - 126.53, yesterday's close was 126.19, and trading volume reached 124. The live price chart of VDE shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Energy ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Energy ETF is currently valued at 124.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.39% and USD. View the chart live to track VDE movements.
How to buy VDE stock?
You can buy Vanguard Energy ETF shares at the current price of 124.85. Orders are usually placed near 124.85 or 125.15, while 124 and -0.94% show market activity. Follow VDE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VDE stock?
Investing in Vanguard Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 103.06 - 137.36 and current price 124.85. Many compare -0.44% and 12.19% before placing orders at 124.85 or 125.15. Explore the VDE price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 137.36. Within 103.06 - 137.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 126.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Energy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VDE) over the year was 103.06. Comparing it with the current 124.85 and 103.06 - 137.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VDE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VDE stock split?
Vanguard Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 126.19, and -0.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 126.19
- Open
- 126.03
- Bid
- 124.85
- Ask
- 125.15
- Low
- 124.35
- High
- 126.53
- Volume
- 124
- Daily Change
- -1.06%
- Month Change
- -0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.19%
- Year Change
- -0.39%
