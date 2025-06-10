QuotesSections
VDE: Vanguard Energy ETF

124.85 USD 1.34 (1.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VDE exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.35 and at a high of 126.53.

Follow Vanguard Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VDE stock price today?

Vanguard Energy ETF stock is priced at 124.85 today. It trades within 124.35 - 126.53, yesterday's close was 126.19, and trading volume reached 124. The live price chart of VDE shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Energy ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Energy ETF is currently valued at 124.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.39% and USD. View the chart live to track VDE movements.

How to buy VDE stock?

You can buy Vanguard Energy ETF shares at the current price of 124.85. Orders are usually placed near 124.85 or 125.15, while 124 and -0.94% show market activity. Follow VDE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VDE stock?

Investing in Vanguard Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 103.06 - 137.36 and current price 124.85. Many compare -0.44% and 12.19% before placing orders at 124.85 or 125.15. Explore the VDE price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 137.36. Within 103.06 - 137.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 126.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Energy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VDE) over the year was 103.06. Comparing it with the current 124.85 and 103.06 - 137.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VDE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VDE stock split?

Vanguard Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 126.19, and -0.39% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
124.35 126.53
Year Range
103.06 137.36
Previous Close
126.19
Open
126.03
Bid
124.85
Ask
125.15
Low
124.35
High
126.53
Volume
124
Daily Change
-1.06%
Month Change
-0.44%
6 Months Change
12.19%
Year Change
-0.39%
07 October, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Trade Balance
Act
Fcst
$​33.988 B
Prev
$​-78.311 B
12:30
USD
Exports
Act
Fcst
Prev
$​280.464 B
12:30
USD
Imports
Act
Fcst
Prev
$​358.775 B
14:05
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
3-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.485%
19:00
USD
Fed Consumer Credit m/m
Act
Fcst
$​11.24 B
Prev
$​16.01 B