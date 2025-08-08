QuotesSections
VCR: Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF

401.94 USD 3.07 (0.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VCR exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 399.17 and at a high of 401.94.

Follow Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
399.17 401.94
Year Range
285.13 402.21
Previous Close
398.87
Open
399.39
Bid
401.94
Ask
402.24
Low
399.17
High
401.94
Volume
80
Daily Change
0.77%
Month Change
5.58%
6 Months Change
23.34%
Year Change
18.52%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev