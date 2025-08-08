Currencies / VCR
VCR: Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF
401.94 USD 3.07 (0.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VCR exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 399.17 and at a high of 401.94.
Follow Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VCR News
Daily Range
399.17 401.94
Year Range
285.13 402.21
- Previous Close
- 398.87
- Open
- 399.39
- Bid
- 401.94
- Ask
- 402.24
- Low
- 399.17
- High
- 401.94
- Volume
- 80
- Daily Change
- 0.77%
- Month Change
- 5.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.34%
- Year Change
- 18.52%
