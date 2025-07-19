QuotesSections
VBR
VBR: Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

210.07 USD 0.12 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VBR exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 209.14 and at a high of 210.50.

Follow Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
209.14 210.50
Year Range
160.23 219.00
Previous Close
210.19
Open
210.23
Bid
210.07
Ask
210.37
Low
209.14
High
210.50
Volume
463
Daily Change
-0.06%
Month Change
2.07%
6 Months Change
12.88%
Year Change
5.05%
