VBK: Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

303.96 USD 1.19 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VBK exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 303.45 and at a high of 307.23.

Follow Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VBK stock price today?

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 303.96 today. It trades within 303.45 - 307.23, yesterday's close was 305.15, and trading volume reached 96. The live price chart of VBK shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 303.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.29% and USD. View the chart live to track VBK movements.

How to buy VBK stock?

You can buy Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 303.96. Orders are usually placed near 303.96 or 304.26, while 96 and -0.93% show market activity. Follow VBK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VBK stock?

Investing in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 214.77 - 308.28 and current price 303.96. Many compare 2.31% and 21.64% before placing orders at 303.96 or 304.26. Explore the VBK price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 308.28. Within 214.77 - 308.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 305.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VBK) over the year was 214.77. Comparing it with the current 303.96 and 214.77 - 308.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VBK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VBK stock split?

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 305.15, and 13.29% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
303.45 307.23
Year Range
214.77 308.28
Previous Close
305.15
Open
306.81
Bid
303.96
Ask
304.26
Low
303.45
High
307.23
Volume
96
Daily Change
-0.39%
Month Change
2.31%
6 Months Change
21.64%
Year Change
13.29%
16 October, Thursday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
Act
-12.8
Fcst
4.8
Prev
23.2
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Employment
Act
4.6
Fcst
8.3
Prev
5.6
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.0%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.3%
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
3.524 M
Fcst
-2.689 M
Prev
3.715 M
16:00
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.703 M
Fcst
-0.276 M
Prev
-0.763 M