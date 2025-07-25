- Overview
VBK: Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
VBK exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 303.45 and at a high of 307.23.
Follow Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VBK News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VBK stock price today?
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 303.96 today. It trades within 303.45 - 307.23, yesterday's close was 305.15, and trading volume reached 96. The live price chart of VBK shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 303.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.29% and USD. View the chart live to track VBK movements.
How to buy VBK stock?
You can buy Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 303.96. Orders are usually placed near 303.96 or 304.26, while 96 and -0.93% show market activity. Follow VBK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VBK stock?
Investing in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 214.77 - 308.28 and current price 303.96. Many compare 2.31% and 21.64% before placing orders at 303.96 or 304.26. Explore the VBK price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 308.28. Within 214.77 - 308.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 305.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VBK) over the year was 214.77. Comparing it with the current 303.96 and 214.77 - 308.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VBK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VBK stock split?
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 305.15, and 13.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 305.15
- Open
- 306.81
- Bid
- 303.96
- Ask
- 304.26
- Low
- 303.45
- High
- 307.23
- Volume
- 96
- Daily Change
- -0.39%
- Month Change
- 2.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.64%
- Year Change
- 13.29%
