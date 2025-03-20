Currencies / UZF
UZF: United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070
19.5900 USD 0.0601 (0.31%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UZF exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.4400 and at a high of 19.5900.
Follow United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
19.4400 19.5900
Year Range
16.5400 23.3000
- Previous Close
- 19.6501
- Open
- 19.4600
- Bid
- 19.5900
- Ask
- 19.5930
- Low
- 19.4400
- High
- 19.5900
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- 8.01%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.11%
- Year Change
- -11.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%