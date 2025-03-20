QuotesSections
UZF
UZF: United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070

19.5900 USD 0.0601 (0.31%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UZF exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.4400 and at a high of 19.5900.

Follow United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
19.4400 19.5900
Year Range
16.5400 23.3000
Previous Close
19.6501
Open
19.4600
Bid
19.5900
Ask
19.5930
Low
19.4400
High
19.5900
Volume
11
Daily Change
-0.31%
Month Change
8.01%
6 Months Change
-12.11%
Year Change
-11.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%