UST: ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury

44.70 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UST exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.70 and at a high of 44.89.

Follow ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

UST News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is UST stock price today?

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock is priced at 44.70 today. It trades within 44.70 - 44.89, yesterday's close was 44.71, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of UST shows these updates.

Does ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury is currently valued at 44.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.39% and USD. View the chart live to track UST movements.

How to buy UST stock?

You can buy ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury shares at the current price of 44.70. Orders are usually placed near 44.70 or 45.00, while 6 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow UST updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into UST stock?

Investing in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury involves considering the yearly range 37.60 - 46.00 and current price 44.70. Many compare 0.79% and 1.68% before placing orders at 44.70 or 45.00. Explore the UST price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the past year was 46.00. Within 37.60 - 46.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (UST) over the year was 37.60. Comparing it with the current 44.70 and 37.60 - 46.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UST moves on the chart live for more details.

When did UST stock split?

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.71, and 4.39% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
44.70 44.89
Year Range
37.60 46.00
Previous Close
44.71
Open
44.85
Bid
44.70
Ask
45.00
Low
44.70
High
44.89
Volume
6
Daily Change
-0.02%
Month Change
0.79%
6 Months Change
1.68%
Year Change
4.39%
16 October, Thursday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
Act
Fcst
4.8
Prev
23.2
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Employment
Act
Fcst
8.3
Prev
5.6
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.0%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.3%
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-2.689 M
Prev
3.715 M
16:00
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-0.276 M
Prev
-0.763 M