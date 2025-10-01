- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UST: ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury
UST exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.70 and at a high of 44.89.
Follow ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UST News
- US banks tap Fed repo facility as overnight rates climb, signaling funding strain
- Global Market Perspectives: Against All Odds
- U.S. Dollar Drop Not That Unusual – Yet
- The Huge U.S. Bond Market And The U.S. Dollar Blow Off The 'Debasement Trade'
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: Measuring The Impact Of The China Rare Earth Love Letter
- Shutdown Threatens Next Week's Inflation Report, Making Fed's Job Harder
- Tame Tariff Impact Gives The U.S. Fed Room To Cut
- U.S. Government Shutdown Forces Fed To Navigate Uncertainty Without A Compass
- 'Flying Blind' In The Shutdown?
- Flying Blind? How Bond Investors Can Navigate A Lack Of Economic Data
- Rates Spark: Euro Rates In A Comfortable Position
- Macro Monthly: Status Quo
- Charting Market Views On Interest Rates With Richard Clarida
- SPX Options Jump To Record 74% Market Share
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: 0% To 2% Range Most Likely For 3-Month Bill Rate In 10 Years
- No News Is... No News
- Interest Rate Implications From U.S. Government Shutdown
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- Rates Spark: All Major Dutch Funds Now On Track For 2026
- Upside Inflation Bias Continues As Fed Faces Data Blackout
- Rates Spark: Positive Signs From Dutch Pension Reforms
- Treasury FRNs Remain A Cornerstone Bond Strategy
- October 2025 Perspective
- Rates Spark: Flying Blind
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UST stock price today?
ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock is priced at 44.70 today. It trades within 44.70 - 44.89, yesterday's close was 44.71, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of UST shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury is currently valued at 44.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.39% and USD. View the chart live to track UST movements.
How to buy UST stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury shares at the current price of 44.70. Orders are usually placed near 44.70 or 45.00, while 6 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow UST updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UST stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury involves considering the yearly range 37.60 - 46.00 and current price 44.70. Many compare 0.79% and 1.68% before placing orders at 44.70 or 45.00. Explore the UST price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the past year was 46.00. Within 37.60 - 46.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (UST) over the year was 37.60. Comparing it with the current 44.70 and 37.60 - 46.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UST moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UST stock split?
ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.71, and 4.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.71
- Open
- 44.85
- Bid
- 44.70
- Ask
- 45.00
- Low
- 44.70
- High
- 44.89
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.68%
- Year Change
- 4.39%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.8
- Prev
- 23.2
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 8.3
- Prev
- 5.6
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.689 M
- Prev
- 3.715 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.276 M
- Prev
- -0.763 M