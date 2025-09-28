- Overview
USDU: WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
USDU exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.67 and at a high of 26.80.
Follow WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
USDU News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USDU stock price today?
WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund stock is priced at 26.78 today. It trades within 26.67 - 26.80, yesterday's close was 26.67, and trading volume reached 88. The live price chart of USDU shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund is currently valued at 26.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.26% and USD. View the chart live to track USDU movements.
How to buy USDU stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund shares at the current price of 26.78. Orders are usually placed near 26.78 or 27.08, while 88 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow USDU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USDU stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund involves considering the yearly range 25.70 - 28.88 and current price 26.78. Many compare 1.79% and 1.48% before placing orders at 26.78 or 27.08. Explore the USDU price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the past year was 28.88. Within 25.70 - 28.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) over the year was 25.70. Comparing it with the current 26.78 and 25.70 - 28.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USDU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USDU stock split?
WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.67, and -2.26% after corporate actions.
