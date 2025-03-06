Currencies / USCI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
USCI: United States Commodity Index Fund ETV
78.83 USD 0.37 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
USCI exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.69 and at a high of 78.91.
Follow United States Commodity Index Fund ETV dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USCI News
- Weekly Market Pulse: Nuance Is Subtle
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- Commodity ETF (USCI) Hits New 52-Week High
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- The U.S. Is Planning A 50% Copper Tariff: Here's What It Means For Commodity Markets
- Mind The Inflation Gap: Hedging With Real Assets
- Cautious Optimism Amid Policy Uncertainty
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- The Raging Conflict Between Israel And Iran, $100 Oil Might Be Possible
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- The 1-Minute Market Report - June 1, 2025
- United States Commodity Index Funds Trust Announces Director Retirement
- The U.S. Dollar Stands At A Major Crossroads - Technical Analysis
- How Tariff Tensions Are Impacting The Outlook For Oil And Other Commodities
- How Commodities Can Help Diversify A Portfolio During Market Volatility
- Commodity Crash
- Oil Prices Might Be At Risk With The U.S. On The Cusp Of A Recession
- Are You Investing In A Fad Or A Future Market Leader?
- Markets In Motion: Tariffs, Tech And Treasure
- Near-Term Gloom, Long-Term Boom
Daily Range
78.69 78.91
Year Range
61.80 78.91
- Previous Close
- 78.46
- Open
- 78.81
- Bid
- 78.83
- Ask
- 79.13
- Low
- 78.69
- High
- 78.91
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 2.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.91%
- Year Change
- 25.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%