시세섹션
통화 / USCI
주식로 돌아가기

USCI: United States Commodity Index Fund ETV

76.82 USD 0.70 (0.90%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

USCI 환율이 오늘 -0.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 76.76이고 고가는 77.03이었습니다.

United States Commodity Index Fund ETV 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USCI News

일일 변동 비율
76.76 77.03
년간 변동
61.80 78.91
이전 종가
77.52
시가
76.95
Bid
76.82
Ask
77.12
저가
76.76
고가
77.03
볼륨
40
일일 변동
-0.90%
월 변동
0.14%
6개월 변동
6.13%
년간 변동율
22.74%
20 9월, 토요일