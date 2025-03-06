통화 / USCI
USCI: United States Commodity Index Fund ETV
76.82 USD 0.70 (0.90%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
USCI 환율이 오늘 -0.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 76.76이고 고가는 77.03이었습니다.
United States Commodity Index Fund ETV 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
76.76 77.03
년간 변동
61.80 78.91
- 이전 종가
- 77.52
- 시가
- 76.95
- Bid
- 76.82
- Ask
- 77.12
- 저가
- 76.76
- 고가
- 77.03
- 볼륨
- 40
- 일일 변동
- -0.90%
- 월 변동
- 0.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.13%
- 년간 변동율
- 22.74%
20 9월, 토요일